Nicola Wealth recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers for a fourth consecutive year

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fourth year in a row, Nicola Wealth has been recognized as one of British Columbia’s Top Employers. This recognition, as part of Canada’s Top Employers, identifies businesses that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work and the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Since its inception in 1994, Nicola Wealth has embedded the organization’s purpose and values into innovative programs that have both fostered the organization’s scalability and growth, but also supported the expansion of its workforce to nearly 400 people. Some Nicola Wealth initiatives which earned this acknowledgment include the firm’s generous profit-sharing program and their commitment to supporting their team’s wellbeing and professional development. Nicola Wealth is committed to career development and coaching, provides flexible working arrangements, invests in health and wellbeing initiatives, and has a dedicated internal communications function to ensure that as the firm grows, information continues to inform and connect people across all offices. Beyond the walls of the Nicola Wealth organization, the firm and their people alike are dedicated to fostering a bright future for their communities through an extensive corporate partnership, donation, and volunteering program, Nicola Wealth Gives Back.

“We are honoured to once again be recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers,” shares Heather Claridge, SVP People and Culture. “We are proud to be headquartered here in BC and are equally excited to watch our national expansion plans unfold. As we continue to grow, we are focused not only on maintaining a superior client experience, but equally committed to creating a superior and inclusive workplace experience for our people where careers, collaboration, and wellbeing thrive.

Now in its 17th year, BC’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

The full list of BC’s Top Employers for 2022 was announced today and featured in the Vancouver Sun. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

About Canada’s Top Employers

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada’s largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational backgrounds.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is a wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Today, the firm operates offices across Canada advising institutions, foundations, and multi-generational families. Nicola Wealth is responsible for over $11.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes including public and private assets including institutional-grade real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages, among others. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.



CBJ Newsmakers