Nicola Wealth Welcomes Three Senior Advisors from Gluskin Sheff

Toronto, ON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, is proud to announce the appointment of three new senior wealth advisors, Claire Blessing, Derrick Abraham, and Ori Mandowsky, to its expanding financial advisory business in Toronto with now 80+ employees and advisors. The firm’s ability to attract the three advisors in the face of a competitive recruiting opportunity is a strong endorsement of Nicola Wealth and its dedication to providing its wealth management clients with the most comprehensive and tailored solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claire, Derrick and Ori to our Nicola Wealth team, joining together from Gluskin Sheff where they had an exceptional reputation and loyal clients. They bring years of experience as wealth advisors working with HNW and UHNW private clients and their dedication to an elevated and bespoke client experience truly aligns with ours,” explains David Sung, president at Nicola Wealth. “Over the past ten years our Toronto team has significantly grown with talented advisory and investment professionals and the addition of Claire, Derrick and Ori represents our ongoing commitment to provide a superior full-service wealth advisory offering to Canadians across the country.”

Ms. Claire Blessing, CFA

Ms. Blessing is passionate about her work with private clients providing bespoke value and leveraging her extensive experience in finance. Ms. Blessing has a proven track record of fostering long-term relationships built on trust and transparency, having successfully guided high-net-worth individuals and institutions alike. Before Gluskin Sheff, Claire was an Institutional Portfolio Manager at Phillips Hager & North. She also spent 14 years in finance working in both Toronto at Scotia Capital and in New York at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Derrick Abraham, CPA, CA

Mr. Abraham comes to Nicola Wealth dedicated to his ongoing advisory practice where he is committed to providing the highest level of personalized service to his clients so they can achieve the outcomes they desire. Mr. Abraham incorporates a wide range of perspectives in his practice leveraging a career that has provided him with broad exposure in the financial markets. Mr. Abraham’s career began at RSM Richter (now part of Ernst & Young) providing financial advisory services to both corporate and private clients. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff, Mr. Abraham worked in the private equity space for both Greybrook Realty and Imperial Capital based in Toronto.

Mr. Ori Mandowsky, TEP, CFA

Mr. Mandowskyhas a stellar reputation for providing comprehensive solutions tailored to clients’ specific needs. He employs a holistic approach to his advisory practice, incorporating client relationship management and portfolio & risk management. His commitment to empowering clients to make informed financial decisions aligns seamlessly with Nicola Wealth’s mission to deliver excellence in wealth management. Before joining Gluskin Sheff in 2010, he was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2008 and worked at Goodmans LLP as an Associate with the Corporate and Commercial Law practice group.

“In the end, Nicola Wealth stood out as a unique and differentiated wealth management firm that I am very excited to join. I was initially attracted to the firm by their impressive investment platform,” shares Ori Mandowsky. “Nicola Wealth’s pension-style approach to investing offers my clients access to a broad spectrum of assets, which some have not been exposed to before. However, what truly sets Nicola Wealth apart is its corporate culture and every employee’s commitment to purpose and service around shared core values that I am personally aligned with. It’s an ethos that is deeply embedded in every part of the business and it is inspiring.”

To facilitate the transition of Gluskin Sheff clients who have chosen to move to Nicola Wealth, Nicola Wealth will be launching an introductory webcast for the advisors’ existing Gluskin Sheff clients but available for anyone to join on Wednesday, August 2. The three joining advisors will officially start at Nicola Wealth in September.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an independent employee-owned wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions for over 25 years. Today, the firm manages approximately $14 billion in assets under management (AUM) for clients across Canada, with a team of approximately 500 people and advisors in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary, and Vaughan delivering sophisticated wealth planning alongside independent investment management. As one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment counsels (Investor Economics, 2022), Nicola Wealth offers clients exposure to Institutional grade investments and a diversified asset allocation platform covering global publicly traded securities and direct access to alternative asset classes through proprietary evergreen pooled funds, including private real estate, private equity, private debt, infrastructure, and mortgages. Learn more at www.nicolawealth.com



