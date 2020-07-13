NII is pleased to welcome OCNI as its newest Friend

Port Elgin, Ontario, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) and the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) signed a Memorandum of Understanding today, agreeing to collaborate where possible, on industry innovation projects and on educational programming for students.By becoming a Friend of NII, NII is able to invite OCNI members to offer expertise and resources to help evaluate NII project proposals and to participate in the innovation teams running approved projects.Friends of NII are not-for-profit and public sector organizations – such as industry groups, universities and research institutions – that share NII’s mission to embrace new thinking and technologies to improve performance in the nuclear industry. Friends can also support NII’s educational initiatives for students in rural regions through its NII Explore programs.“OCNI brings expertise that can help NII projects that accelerate the pace of innovation in the Canadian nuclear industry,” said NII President and CEO Bruce Wallace. “Nuclear has a vital role to play in driving the shift to a low-carbon future, as well as a responsibility to be a leader in areas such as environmental management and medical isotopes. Our Friends help us accomplish that.”The two organizations agree that OCNI will: Provide assistance to assess and evaluate potential NII projects as well as connecting NII to companies and technical experts within the nuclear industry and abroad that can shape, scope and provide viability of projects;Provide guidance, where relevant, to identify individual experts or companies that could meet NII’s needs for specific capabilities and expertise on approved projects; Engage with NII on its public education programs, which could include delivering lectures and workshops through NII’s facility or distance learning platforms, andshare, where desirable, relevant information emerging from NII projects, research and policy papers.“OCNI is pleased to become a Friend of NII and the opportunity it will bring for greater collaboration that will help the Canadian nuclear industry and the supply chain develop and implement innovative products and services to improve plant performance,” said Ron Oberth, OCNI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. About the Nuclear Innovation InstituteThe Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides a platform to accelerate innovation and the implementation of business relevant solutions for the nuclear industry. NII’s goal is to shape a Canadian nuclear industry that embraces new thinking, new technologies and new lines of business that can drive the global shift to a low-carbon future. Learn more at nii.ca. About the Organization of Canadian Nuclear IndustriesThe Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is a non-profit organization with a membership of more than 230 companies that supply goods and services to the domestic and global nuclear industries.OCNl’s vision to lead and strengthen and thriving Canadian nuclear supply chain by driving innovation quality, and cost competitiveness. OCNI offers program, services and support that enable members to be successful in domestic and global nuclear markets. Learn more at ocni.ca. AttachmentOCNI-NII News ReleaseRon Oberth, President & CEO, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI)

Ron.Oberth@ocni.ca

Bruce.Wallace@nii.ca





