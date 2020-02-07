Ninepoint 2018-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Completion of Rollover Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint 2018-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), announced today that it had completed the tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnership (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Class (the “Resource Fund”) of Ninepoint Corporate Class Inc. on February 3, 2020, as discussed in the Partnership’s press release of November 15, 2019.

2,323,805 Series F shares of the Resource Fund ("Fund Shares") were issued at their net asset value of $5.8082 per Fund Share. The final net asset value per Partnership unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $13.5055 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership units will receive 2.3252 Fund Shares for each Partnership unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership unit was $7.0829 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Fund Share was $3.0462 per Fund Share. The after-tax return was 4.69% for an Ontario investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.



