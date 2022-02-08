Ninepoint 2020 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Completion of Rollover Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint 2020 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), announced today that it had completed the tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnership (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the “Resource Class”) of Ninepoint Corporate Fund Inc. on February 7, 2022, as discussed in the Partnership’s press release of December 9, 2021.

2,208,917 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $10 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $27.018423 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class A units will receive 2.701842 Resource Class Series A shares for each Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class A unit was $18.430678 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $6.821523 per share. The after-tax return was 111.42% for an Ontario investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

511,564 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $10 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $28.040149 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class F units will receive 2.804014 Resource Class Series F shares for each Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class F unit was $19.266520 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $6.871050 per share. The after-tax return was 116.86% for an Ontario investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

For investors looking for another tax-advantaged investment, Ninepoint Partners LP has filed and received a receipt for a final prospectus dated January 21, 2022 offering limited partnership units of the National Class and the Quebec Class of a new flow-through limited partnership, Ninepoint 2022 Flow-Through Limited Partnership. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

The information provided is general in nature and is provided with the understanding that it may not be relied upon as, nor considered to be, the rendering or tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants and/or lawyers for advice on the specific circumstances before taking any action.

Additional information: The prospectus for the Resource Class is available at www.ninepoint.com, through a broker or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com. Information about the Ninepoint 2022 Flow-Through Limited Partnership is available through the dealers or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.



