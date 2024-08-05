Ninepoint Doubles Target Yield on Energy Income Fund (NRGI) to 14%*

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment managers, announced today a significant increase in the monthly distribution for the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund, increasing the annual target by 100%, from 7% to 14%* effective January 15, 2026. The monthly distribution amount may be adjusted by the Manager without notice throughout the year as market conditions change.

​The decision reflects our conviction in the durability of income generation within the sector. While oil prices experience short-term volatility, we believe that the underlying fundamentals of the companies we own remain compelling:

Strong Free Cash Flow: Canadian energy producers continue to demonstrate resilience, driven by strong free cash flow generation.

Shareholder Returns: Companies are prioritizing paying shareholders through dividends and buybacks rather than drilling for new supply.

Structural Scarcity: Global demand for power and LNG is rising while supply remains constrained.

“As the world moves into a new era of energy scarcity and rising power demand, we believe both oil and natural gas are exceptionally well positioned,” says Eric Nuttall, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners. “The combination of strong free cash flow, long-life assets, and disciplined capital returns gives us high confidence in the sector’s ability to continue delivering attractive income.”

This constructive environment underpins Ninepoint’s decision to increase the monthly distribution for the Ninepoint Energy Income Fund, reflecting a strengthened outlook for the asset class and our commitment to delivering meaningful income to investors.

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund is available to investors as a liquid alternative mutual fund, including an ETF Series, trading under the ticker NRGI (CBOE). Investors can purchase units through their financial advisor, online brokerage platform, or investment dealer.

Fund details:

​ Fund Name: Ninepoint Energy Income Fund

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund ​ ETF Ticker: NRGI (Trading on CBOE)

NRGI (Trading on CBOE) ​ New Target Yield: 14% (Annualized)*

14% (Annualized)* ​Effective Date: January 15, 2025

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund Performance

Compound Returns

as at 11/28/2025 (Series F) NPP5502

YTD % 1Y % 3Y % Inception %† 9.93 4.21 1.96 5.50

†Inception Date: March 8, 2022

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

[email protected]

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

[email protected]

* The monthly distribution amount may be adjusted by the Manager without notice throughout the year as market conditions change. Monthly distributions will be comprised of net income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Any net income and/or net realized capital gains earned by the Fund in excess of the monthly distribution will be distributed to unitholders annually in December.

The Ninepoint Energy Income Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks: Absence of an active market for ETF Series risk; Active Management Risk; Borrowing Risk; Capital Depletion Risk; Collateral Risk; Commodity Risk; Concentration Risk; Currency Risk; Cybersecurity Risk; Derivatives Risk; Energy Risk; Exchanged Traded Funds Risk; Foreign Investment Risk; Halted trading of ETF Series Risk; Inflation Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Leverage Risk; Liquidity Risk; Market Risk; Performance Fee Risk; Regulatory Risk; Rule 144A and Other Exempted Securities Risk; Securities Lending, Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Transactions Risk; Series Risk; Short Selling Risk; Small Capitalization Natural Resource Company Risk; Specific Issuer Risk; Tax Risk; Trading price of ETF Series Risk.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The indicated rates of return for series F units of the Funds for the period ended 11/28/2025 are based on the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions or dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (“forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ninepoint Partners LP to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Ninepoint Partners LP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Ninepoint Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



