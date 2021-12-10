Ninepoint Partners Announces Completion of Mergers, De-Listing and New Listing

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced mergers of Ninepoint Diversified Bond Class, Ninepoint Resource Class, Ninepoint Silver Equities Class, Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Class, Ninepoint Return Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Class and Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Class into Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund, Ninepoint Resource Fund, Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund, Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund, Ninepoint Return Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund and Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Fund, respectively.

The ETF series securities of Ninepoint Silver Equities Class have been de-listed and are no longer available for purchase. The ETF series securities of Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund (NEO: SLVE) have been approved for listing on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the NEO Exchange). The ETF Series securities of Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund will be listed on the NEO Exchange and investors will be able to buy and sell ETF Series securities of the Fund on the NEO Exchange or another exchange or marketplace where ETF Series securities are traded through registered brokers and dealers in the province or territory where the investor resides as of the open of trading on Monday, December 13, 2021. More information on the offering is provided below.

Fund and Ticker Exchange Risk Rating Management Fee of

ETF Series Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund

SLVE NEO Exchange High 1.50%

Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund (Ticker: SLVE)

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the exploration, mining, production or distribution of silver. The Fund can also invest in silver and silver certificates.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com



CBJ Newsmakers