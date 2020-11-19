Ninepoint Partners Launches new ETF Series on four Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce the launch of ETF series securities on four of its Funds: Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (NEO: NBND), Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund (NEO: NSAV), Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund (NEO: GLDE) and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class (NEO: SLVE).

“We are excited to offer an ETF series for some of our most popular tactical strategies,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “Adding another vehicle to access our unique fixed income, precious metals, and cash account solutions means our clients can more readily take advantage of these strategies in their portfolio allocation models.”“It’s been great working with NEO on this launch,” added Warren Steinwall, Managing Director, Investment Operations at Ninepoint Partners. “As an exchange, NEO has proven to be a true champion of innovation and technology, with a deeply-rooted expertise in the ETF space. Their support has been invaluable in helping us bring our first ETF products to market.”Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (Ticker: NBND)The objective of this Fund is to maximize the total return of the Fund and to provide income by primarily investing in debt and debt-like securities of corporate and government issuers from around the world.Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund (Ticker: NSAV)The objective of this Fund is to maximize yield on cash balances, while providing easy access to investments with daily liquidity. The Fund invests in high interest savings accounts offered at Schedule 1 Banks.Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund C$ (Ticker: GLDE); US$ (Ticker: GLDE.U)The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in gold, gold certificates, precious metals and minerals, the certificates relating to such metals and minerals and/or in equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the exploration, mining, production or distribution of gold and precious metals and minerals.Ninepoint Silver Equities Class C$ (Ticker: SLVE); US$ (Ticker: SLVE.U)The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the exploration, mining, production and distribution of silver. The Fund can also invest in silver and silver certificates.About Ninepoint PartnersBased in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.Media Inquiries:Ninepoint Partners LP

Drew Williams

416-943-4994

dwilliams@ninepoint.com Sales Inquiries:Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com



