Ninepoint Partners Launches new ETF Series on three Mutual Funds

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce the launch of ETF series securities on three of its Funds: Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (NEO: NACO), Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund (NEO: NAHF), and Ninepoint Energy Fund (NEO: NNRG).

More information on the offering is provided below.

Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (Ticker: NACO)

The objective of this Fund is to provide investors with income and capital appreciation by primarily investing in a diverse mix of Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income securities for short-term and long-term gain.

Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund (Ticker: NAHF)

The objective of this Fund is to achieve growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in nutrition, nutraceuticals and new forms of medicines and pharmaceutical solutions.

Ninepoint Energy Fund (Ticker: NNRG)

The objective of this Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Drew Williams

416-943-4994

dwilliams@ninepoint.com

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

