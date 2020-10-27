Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Proposed Declaration of Trust Update

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meetings of securityholders of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund, Ninepoint Energy Fund, Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund, Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund, Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund, Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund, Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund, Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund, Ninepoint International Small Cap Fund and Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund (each, a Fund).

Voting on the following matters was conducted at special meetings of the Funds held telephonically at adjourned special meetings on October 26, 2020. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, facsimile, mail or by proxy. The results of the votes of securityholders are reported below.Having received the required approval of securityholders of each Fund, the change in the Declaration of Trust governing each Fund is expected to be effective on or about October 28, 2020.About Ninepoint PartnersBased in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.Sales Inquiries:

