Ninepoint to Launch HighShares: First-of-its Kind Single-Stock Income ETFs Focused on Canadian Companies

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, today announced the upcoming launch of its HighShares ETF suite, the first ETFs in Canada to offer enhanced monthly income from single stock exposure to some of the country’s most iconic companies. A receipt for the initial HighShares ETFs’ preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

“Our goal is simple: we want to help Canadians earn more from companies they already believe in,” said John Wilson, co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “With our HighShares ETF suite, we are enabling investors to access ETFs that provide the familiarity of household-name stocks with the added benefit of professional income strategies.”

Each ETF in the suite is built around a single, well-known Canadian company or a diversified mix of market leaders across key sectors such as banking, energy, infrastructure, telecom and global growth. Alongside seeking to provide holders with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Canadian blue-chip stocks investors already know and trust, the ETFs’ objectives also aim to provide high monthly cash distributions. Each ETF seeks to achieve this by selling call options on the single stock it owns, utilizing a covered call approach with modest leverage and then distributing the collected option premiums to investors.

“HighShares ETFs offer everyday investors exposure to Canada’s most trusted blue-chip companies, such as Shopify, RBC, and Cameco, while targeting attractive monthly income,” added Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners. “Each ETF is professionally managed with a disciplined options strategy, making institutional-caliber income solutions accessible without the complexity of managing them yourself”

The initial HighShares ETF suite includes:

ETFs Ticker (TSX) Risk Rating Barrick High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF ABHI Medium to High BCE High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF BCHI Medium Cameco High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF CCHI Medium to High Canadian Natural Resources High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF CQHI Medium to High CNR High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF CRHI Medium to High Enbridge High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF ENHI Medium RBC High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF RYHI Medium Shopify High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF SHHI Medium to High Suncor High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF SUHI Medium to High TD High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF TDHI Medium Enhanced Canadian High Income Shares Ninepoint ETF ECHI Medium

All HighShares ETFs will pay monthly income distributions which may be classified as eligible Canadian dividends, capital gains or return of capital for enhanced tax efficiency compared to interest. They are also DRIP eligible so investors can automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time.

For more information on the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker

[email protected]

646-386-0091

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (collectively, the “Funds”).

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Funds has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Funds nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.



CBJ Newsmakers