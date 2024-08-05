NioBay Closes $2.2 Million Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2,238,231.52 (the “Offering”). Under the Offering, NioBay issued 23,808,846 units of the Company on a charity flow-through basis (the “Charity FT Units”) at a price of $0.094 per Charity FT Unit. Each Charity FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) that qualifies as a “flow-through share” pursuant to subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share on a non flow-through basis at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months.

Upon closing, the Company paid (i) a cash finder’s fee of $14,000 to Wealth Creation Preservation and Donation Inc, (ii) a cash finder’s fee of $57,654 and issued 621,600 finder’s warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”) to EMD Financial Inc, and (iii) a cash finder’s fee of $3,500 and issued 53,846 Compensation Warrants to Alpha Bronze, LLC. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration work on its properties located in Québec.

Niobay’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Sébastien David, commented: “We are very pleased with the support received for this financing and having received support from people or companies that focus on the long term, such as SIDEX. These funds will enable us to continue advancing our critical and strategic metals project, Crevier. We will prepare ore for a second pilot test in order to provide additional samples and update our resources. We are hopeful that we will be positive results based on the field work carried out in recent years.”

The Offering was completed pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period expiring on November 30, 2025.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

