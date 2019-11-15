Nissan Facing More Problems

CBJ — It seems to go from one problem to the next for Nissan.

The latest setback sees the Japanese automaker having to recall nearly 500,000 vehicles worldwide due to a brake fluid problem that could result in a fire.

Among the recalls are about 45,000 here in Canada.

Due to the possibility of fire the company is urging owners to keep their vehicles parked outdoors and away from structures to prevent the possibility of any fire spreading.

The recall covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and — in the worst case scenario — fires.

Auto dealers will replace the pumps on all vehicles brought in for servicing. Notices will be sent out to owners starting on December 2.

