Nissan Studio Combines Personal Shopping with Online Streaming

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season Nissan Canada is launching Nissan Studio, a virtual platform showroom experience opening December 1, as part of its campaign for the all-new 2021 Rogue crossover and the 2020 Sentra sedan. kubik created this unique hybrid experience to assist Nissan with finding and engaging alternative audiences in the absence of a 2021 live auto show. The live-stream experience allows shoppers to conveniently shop from any place in Canada, with the individualization of a personal shopper. A reimagining of e-commerce; the concept allows consumers to go beyond the limitations of scripted content of a website or on-demand video and have a real-time one-on-one encounter with an actual live sales consultant that can address their specific inquiries, provide product tours and a personalized experience with the Nissan Rogue.

“The consumer experience has changed significantly over the past year, and we’ve had to adapt how we connect with our customers in response,” said Adam Paterson, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “The Nissan Studio signifies our evolution into this space, allowing us to bring the best of the showroom into the homes of Canadians everywhere. We’re incredibly excited about this new offering and giving everyone the opportunity to experience our newest models without ever needing to leave home.”The physical environment of the studio can all be utilized as a pop-up shopping environment, allowing a brand to be flexible and dynamically address the changing public openings as regulated by public health officials, regardless of the public participation of the physical pop-up space. The broadcast studio expands the campaign footprint allowing for integrated lead generation across dealerships and regional locations.Head of Strategy and Creative for kubik, Adriano Almeida commented on the overall potential for the new online retail model; “We knew going into our planning for the automotive season that we needed to come up with agile and alternative models for Nissan. In developing the concept, it became clear that a personal online experience makes sense across a lot of sectors beyond automotive. When conversion is more than ever about a quality experience, guided commerce can really be a differentiator for a brand. We’ve already had other clients in consumer retail and B2B express interest in developing a personalized online broadcast to drive their marketing campaigns.”About kubik

kubik creates the environments where real connections are made, producing the experiences where a message and a community emotionally converge, whether they are real, virtual or hybrid. We are a team of creative, experienced, strategic, collaborative, solution finders shaping brand stories into custom-made, three-dimensional and virtual experiences. With worldwide capabilities, kubik has been producing experiences and environments for events, corporate, retail and trade show programs, for Fortune 500 companies and global brands for almost 40 years.For more information visit thinkubik.comAbout Nissan Studio

NissanStudio.ca provides a seamless experience for visitors across the customer journey, whether they are considering a new vehicle or already have a specific model in mind. Visitors can book a one-to-one session to speak directly with a Nissan expert and receive a video tour of their chosen model. Additionally, visitors can sign-up for a one-to-many session, which mirrors the in-person showroom experience, providing a scheduled yet live walk-through of all available models. Nissan Studio will be live from December 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, with services available in both English and French. For more information, and to register for a one-on-one session or group tour, visit NissanStudio.ca.For information and media requests contact:

