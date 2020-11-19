No Mall? No Problem. Mom to the rescue with Santa Pics App; teams up with First Descent Software to create augmented reality Santa experience

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharon Knutson, a dedicated mom of two, has taken her kids to the mall every year to get a picture with Santa. That’s just not safe these days in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Like any parent, she was determined to make the best of a bad situation so she came up with an idea and made it a reality.

She spearheaded the creation of the Santa Pics App. It’s a first-of-its-kind app that uses augmented reality to allow people to pose for a picture or dance with Santa Claus, keeping Christmas traditions alive and allowing families to have some fun together – from the safety and comfort of their own home.“I just couldn’t let COVID-19 take one more thing from us and our family. I didn’t want to see moms and dads and kids risk getting sick at the mall. I think the Santa Pics App will really help us all stay safe, do our part and have some fun when we need it the most,” said Knutson.Knutson teamed up with software developer, First Descent Software Ltd., to take the app from concept to reality in just a few short months so it would be available for this holiday season. Santa Pics App users can take traditional and customized pictures with Santa, and also create fun videos with a dancing Santa. Users can save their pictures and videos to their phone or tablet, share them on social media, or send professional-quality prints to loved ones. It’s fun for all ages!Santa Pics App has launched worldwide for smartphones and tablets. It is available on the App Store and Google Play , as well at santapicsapp.com . A portion of the proceeds will go to the Red Cross Violence Risk Reduction Program, as part of their Supporting Safer Communities initiative.



