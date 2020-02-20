NoNO Inc. Reports Groundbreaking Results from the Phase 3 ESCAPE-NA1 Study of the Peptide, Nerinetide, in Acute Ischemic Stroke

The novel peptide nerinetide, without prior administration of alteplase, improved functional outcome, reduced mortality and reduced infarct volume among acute ischemic stroke patients

Data presented at the plenary session of the International Stroke Conference 2020 and simultaneously published online in The LancetTORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NoNO Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company, today reported results from the pivotal Phase 3 ESCAPE-NA1 study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, parallel group, single-dose study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of intravenous administration of the novel peptide, nerinetide, in patients with acute ischemic stroke who were selected to undergo endovascular thrombectomy. Nerinetide, without prior administration of alteplase, showed medically important improvements in patients with acute ischemic stroke. The ESCAPE-NA1 results were presented at the International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles and published simultaneously online in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet .

