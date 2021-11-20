Noront Reminds Shareholders of Extension of BHP Expiry

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (“Noront” or the “Company“) today reminded shareholders that BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (“BHP Lonsdale”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP, has extended the expiry of its offer from 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 16, 2021 to 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 30, 2021.

BHP announced the tender expiry extension on November 10, 2021. BHP’s announcement can be read in full at: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/bhp-extends-tender-expiry-while-progressing-discussions-with-wyloo-metals-833798545.html

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

