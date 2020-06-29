Norseman Capital Ltd. Announces $100,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Norseman Capital Ltd. (NEX:NOC.H) (“Norseman” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the ”Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 composed of common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.05 per Share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around July 6, 2020.The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.For further information, please contact:John W. Barr

Interim Chief Executive Officer

T: + 61 0 418 912 885This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering made will be pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and restricted to persons to whom the securities may be sold in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions, and by persons permitted to sell the securities in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Caution concerning forward-looking statements: The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws which is not comprised of historical facts. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, inability to complete the Offering, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, political instability, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing, as well as those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events except as may be required under applicable securities laws.



