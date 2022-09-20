North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Extended Credit Facility

ACHESON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) today announced it has finalized an extension and amendment of its senior secured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). The facility maturity date has been extended by one year with a new maturity date of October 8, 2025. In addition to the extension of existing favourable terms, the overall capacity has been allocated to provide greater flexibility in operating the Company’s joint ventures.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once again thank National Bank Financial and all of our syndicate partners for their ongoing backing,” Jason Veenstra, Chief Financial Officer stated. “It is encouraging to have all existing members extend. This low-cost facility continues to provide the liquidity and term needed for our business.”

The Credit Facility maintains overall liquidity of $475 million while adjusting NACG’s borrowing capacity to $300 million (from $325 million) and increasing the allowance for equipment financing and joint venture financial support to $175 million (from $150 million). This allocation allows for greater flexibility in operating joint ventures and higher capacity for low-cost equipment financing. The Credit Facility remains comprised solely of a revolver with no scheduled repayments and is not governed by a borrowing base that limits available borrowings. Financial covenants are consistent with the previous agreement and are tested quarterly on a trailing four quarter basis.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

Phone: (780) 960-7171

Email: [email protected]

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “expected”, “estimated” or similar expressions, including the anticipated revenues and backlog to be generated by the contract as well as schedule of work under the contract.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject are highlighted in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarter ending June 30, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com .



