North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.financial15.com.For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.financial15.com.
