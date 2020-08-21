North Carolina General Contractor Sets the Stage for Scalable Growth with Cloud-Based Solution

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charlotte, North Carolina-based general contracting firm, Jenison Construction, has selected CMiC, North America’s innovation leader in construction-focused ERP and field operations, as its accounting and project management software of choice. With over 30 years in business, Jenison Construction has a strong presence in the mid-Atlantic region, particularly in the commercial, industrial, high-tech and healthcare markets, with facilities ranging up to 100,000 square feet. As the volume of work, particularly in healthcare, has continued to grow, the company’s internal process efficiencies have begun to suffer. “For years, we’ve relied on spreadsheets and emails to manage projects, which has created a disparate data trail and led to inefficiencies,” says George Jenison, IV, Project Manager at Jenison Construction. “We had tried a construction productivity solution, but our field staff struggled with the transition, and it didn’t solve our disconnect with accounting. For better cost control, we wanted a solution that could handle both accounting and project management.” Earlier this year, the company conducted a comprehensive evaluation of top ERP solutions. “CMiC was the clear winner,” Jenison says. “From the initial evaluation, we felt CMiC’s 360° approach fit our needs, and we especially liked the construction emphasis, ease of use, customer service approach and the ability to expand applications as our needs change.” The company will go live with CMiC in September.“We’re excited for Jenison Construction to join the CMiC family,” remarks Laurent Amar, vice president of SMB sales at CMiC. “Too often, mid-size and small construction companies don’t believe they can afford top-tier accounting and project management solutions because of cost, complexity and/or time to deploy. That’s simply not the case with CMiC’s purpose-built Cloud solution, which is used by hundreds of small and mid-size general and specialty contractors throughout North America. We look forward to helping Jenison scale their business and realize their potential in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond, adds Amar.”###About CMiCAs an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.About Jenison ConstructionJenison Construction is a full-service general contracting firm located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s work in the building construction market includes project management, design-build, new construction, up-fits, and renovations in commercial, institutional, telecommunications, industrial, high-tech facilities and medical markets. With over 30 years in business, the Jenison reputation is built on their ability to deliver the highest quality construction services while providing customers with a worry-free environment. For more information, please visit https://www.jenisonconstruction.com.Media Inquiries

