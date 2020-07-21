NORTHCENTRAL AND D2L PARTNER TO SUPPORT A QUALITY LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L and Northcentral University (NCU) have been proud to work together to provide a quality learning experience to NCU students.Since its founding in 1996, NCU has focused on developing a strong infrastructure to provide the most engaging learning experience possible. D2L’s Brightspace platform lets the university maximize benefits for learners and staff while improving student retention. NCU is home to 11,000 students and over 500 faculty, and is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System.“Online learning is about more than Zoom calls,” said Chelsea Young, vice president for academic engagement at NCU. “We’ve known that for years, which is why a strong learning management system is vital to our leadership in online learning.”As online learning has become commonplace because of COVID-19, NCU has a clear message for other educators: to deliver an engaging, online learning experience, a solid infrastructure is essential. And that’s why they selected Brightspace.“We call our approach Teaching through Engagement. Brightspace helps us build that engagement by offering opportunities to personalize learning for each student, while also being very user friendly for faculty,” Young said.Here’s what NCU faculty are saying about Brightspace:

“I’ve taught online at three different universities, and D2L’s intuitive platform is clearly the superior product. I particularly appreciate the space for creativity relative to student engagement and feedback. Being able to provide feedback via screen/audio recordings will not only dramatically enrich the student experience, but also make the evaluation process more efficient!”

“It’s user-friendly for faculty and students. My favorite part is the integrated Kaltura option to help talk through some feedback for students.”

"I have used this LMS previously at another institution and it is nice to be using it again! This is such an intuitive tool, and I have found that both students and instructors really enjoy this type of learning platform."Puneet Arora, chief revenue officer of D2L, said that partnering with NCU is a natural fit given the organizations share a commitment to engagement in online education. "Like NCU, D2L has been a leader in online learning for over twenty years," said Arora. "We're excited to see what the future holds as we continue this exciting and rewarding collaboration."

