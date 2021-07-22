NORTHEASTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE AND D2L CREATE THE COLLEGE EXPERIENCE AT HOME

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced that Northeastern Technical College (NETC) in South Carolina — the fastest-growing technical college in the state — is finding massive student success with help of D2L Brightspace.

NETC is dedicated to providing quality instructional programs, which remain accessible to both traditional and nontraditional students. The College provides personal growth and enrichment opportunities through community services, continuing education, and social and cultural activities.

Even before the pandemic, 75% of NETC’s courses could be delivered online. When COVID hit, the college knew it had to ensure not only that all its courses were online-ready, but also that it could continue to give students the support they need, even if faculty could no longer meet with students face-to-face.

During a period when most colleges’ enrollment fell, NETC saw a 4.4% increase in enrollment during the pandemic and a 5.2% increase in student persistence during 2020. With just over 2,000 students, the college saw nearly half a million logins to Brightspace, demonstrating the huge success of its online learning strategy. They also attribute their success to the 21-point touchpoints they built with each student every semester to ensure the highest quality learning experience possible.

“NETC has always had a strong focus on online education,” says Derk Riechers, Director of Multiple Modalities at NETC. “Now, more than ever, we are able to bring our college into students’ homes. NETC places a major emphasis on the friendliness and navigability of its online learning platform, with innovative features such as enabling faculty members to create their own personalized virtual office. Without D2L Brightspace and our dedicated faculty, this degree of personalization and experience wouldn’t have been possible.”

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at D2L. “When NETC came to us, they were looking for a new learning platform that was powerful and innovative to help enable them to realize their ambitious goals. We’re proud to see Brightspace helping bring these goals to life.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.

It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, making it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessments and give feedback.

D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.

D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next-generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director, External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

CBJ Newsmakers