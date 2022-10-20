Northern Ontario residents can escape to the tropics with Sunwing this winter with the return of weekly flights from Sudbury and North Bay

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting in mid-December, residents of Northern Ontario can escape the cold and look forward to more sun, sand and sea with the return of weekly Sunwing flights to some of the most popular sun destinations. Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Sudbury to Punta Cana and from North Bay to Varadero, two of the most popular sun destinations that are well loved by customers for their warm climates, prime beachfront locations and range of resorts tailored to every style and budget.

“We are thrilled to return to Northern Ontario this winter season and provide weekly flights to some of the most loved Sunwing destinations from Sudbury and North Bay airports,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “After a challenging few years, demand for all inclusive travel is rapidly surging. Plus, with a cold winter season on the horizon, it’s the perfect opportunity for Northern Ontario residents to escape to the sun and enjoy an all inclusive Sunwing vacation in paradise. What’s more, they can easily travel from their airport of choice, spending less time getting to their destination, for a seamless getaway under our wing.”

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Sudbury to Punta Cana on Wednesdays starting on December 14, 2022 until April 12, 2023, and weekly flights from North Bay to Varadero on Thursdays starting on December 15, 2022 until April 13, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunwing back to Greater Sudbury for another season,” said Givoanna Verrilli, CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport. “Sunwing’s direct flight service from Sudbury to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is a very popular and convenient sun destination choice for Sudbury travellers.”

“We are excited for Sunwing’s return to North Bay this winter season, which is providing additional flight options for the region,” added Bryan Avery, Airport Manager for North Bay Jack Garland Airport Corporation. “With travel restrictions behind us, many residents are eager to get back to the tropics and travel directly from North Bay. We’re so pleased to partner with Sunwing to offer convenient travel options to Varadero, Cuba. With a short flight departing from North Bay, residents can easily leave work, worries and winter behind this coming season.”

Residents of Northern Ontario can do more, explore more and celebrate more in paradise this winter season, and enjoy savings of up to 40% on vacation packages during Sunwing’s Save More Event*, on now until November 6, 2022. Plus, for a limited time, customers can enjoy added perks such as room upgrades on select packages. For even more value, customers can add one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance plans and enjoy added peace of mind when travelling this winter.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

