Northfield Capital Corporation Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northfield Capital Corporation (“Northfield”) announces that it acquired ownership and control of 254,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the “Company”), 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5 on November 15, 2019 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a cost of $0.09 per Common Share ($22,860 in aggregate). Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares, Northfield, together with its joint actor, Mr. Robert Cudney, owned and controlled an aggregate of 10,483,650 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Upon completion of the transaction described above and the purchase of an additional 25,000 common shares of the Company on November 21, 2019, Northfield, together with its joint actor, Mr. Robert Cudney, own and control an aggregate of 10,762,650 common shares of the Company (of which 10,746,750 common shares are owned by Northfield directly and 15,900 common shares are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 19.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes and Northfield and its joint actor, Mr. Robert Cudney, could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. Northfield and its joint actor have committed to providing a lead order of up to $500,000 for a non-brokered private placement by of the Company of up to $1,000,000 through the sale of up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company. While such financing is subject to final sizing and stock exchange approval, following its completion Northfield and its joint actor may own up to a maximum of 26.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.Northfield Capital Corporation, 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5, is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, with investment interests in resource, manufacturing and technology sectors. Additional Information A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:Brent Peters

141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: 416-628-5901Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is

defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the

adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers