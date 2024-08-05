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NorthStar and Aurora Complete Estrella, Showcasing a Faster Path to Affordable, Purpose-Built Rental Housing in BC

NorthStar and Aurora Complete Estrella, Showcasing a Faster Path to Affordable, Purpose-Built Rental Housing in BC

CBJ Newsmakers

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