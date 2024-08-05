Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Northview Residential REIT Announces July Distribution

Northview Residential REIT Announces July Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) today announced its July 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the “Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at July 31, 2025.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:        (403) 531-0720
Email:    [email protected]

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:        (403) 531-0720
Email:    [email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.