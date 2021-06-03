NorthWest Copper Provides Update on 2021 Field Programs and Start of Drilling at Kwanika

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthWest Copper (“Northwest” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NWST) is pleased to report that exploration crews are on site at the Company’s flagship Kwanika-Stardust Project in central British Columbia and exploration work has commenced. Drilling is expected to begin imminently, once clearance is given to access forestry roads in the region.

The Company’s aggressive 2021 drilling and exploration program will see each of its three major projects advanced: Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine and East Niv. Importantly, these projects are all located within a highly prospective stretch of the Quesnel Terrane situated between the Kemess and Mount Milligan copper-gold mines. The projects span the spectrum of the exploration continuum from advanced stage to early stage with clear opportunities for new discoveries.

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: “Our team is now on site at Kwanika, and already conducting regional exploration. We look forward to our 2021 drilling and field exploration programs with great anticipation. Kwanika is already one of the largest copper projects in BC, and we are now focusing on the high-grade core of the deposit. Coupled with Stardust, which is one of the highest-grade copper deposits in BC, we are confident in this dynamic combination of assets. East Niv will see an aggressive first phase drill program and we will finally look to advance Lorraine, a top-notch advanced project located within very close proximity to Kwanika-Stardust. We look forward to updating the market as we continue to advance our flagship project Kwanika-Stardust, drill the first ever holes into East Niv and start to unlock the true potential of Lorraine.”

Kwanika-Stardust:

The phase I drill program at Kwanika is planned to consist of 7,200 metres of diamond drilling, focussed on the highest-grade portions of the deposit including extensions to the known high-grade zones. For example, recent drilling at Kwanika has returned exceptional grades and widths such as:

1.32% CuEq 1 over 610.1m, including 1.87% CuEq over 383.8m (DDH K-08-62) 2

over 610.1m, including 1.87% CuEq over 383.8m (DDH K-08-62) 0.88% CuEq over 697.6m, including 2.23% CuEq over 124.3m (DDH K-20-198) 3

1.32% CuEq over 438.4m, including 1.90% CuEq over 233.5m (DDH K-16-177) 4

1.25% CuEq over 500.3m, including 1.70% CuEq over 252.3m (DDH K-18-182)5

These types of intercepts will be followed up, with the objective of expanding and better defining this high -grade domain. Drilling is expected to continue at Kwanika through the fall and will include testing of additional high-priority regional targets. The new resource estimate at Stardust6 along with its favourable metallurgy7 reinforce the power of this project combination.

East Niv:

Crews are preparing to begin field work ahead of our planned 2,700 metre phase I drill program at East Niv. East Niv is one of the most prospective copper-gold exploration targets in BC, with the potential for discovery of a brand-new porphyry centre. The 43,300-ha property has never been drill tested and has only seen limited surface exploration work. The property features outcropping copper-gold mineralization and coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies, which together outline a potential new discovery. Drilling is planned to commence at East Niv in mid-summer.

Lorraine:

NorthWest expects to mobilize crews to our Lorraine Project later in the season. Lorraine consists of a 65,000+ ha land position, located just 40km from our flagship Kwanika-Stardust Projects. Lorraine features a proven alkalic porphyry copper-gold system with historic high-grade copper-gold resources. The Lorraine system includes multiple zones with high grade copper-gold porphyry style mineralization, along a 30+ kilometre trend which remains open in multiple directions, presenting a significant opportunity for new discoveries. The 2021 program at Lorraine is planned to include ground geophysics, as well as upgrading the historic resource to NI 43-101 compliance.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Ian Neill P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of NorthWest, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

