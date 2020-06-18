Notice of Knight Therapeutics’ First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Thursday, June 18, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, June 26, 2020 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.
Date: Friday, June 26, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: Dial-in information will be provided to participants following pre-registration
Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

