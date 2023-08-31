Thursday, August 31, 2023Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
NOTICE TO DISREGARD — InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource (CSE:FAT) (OTCQB:FRRSF) (FSE:F0R0) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Foremost Lithium and its Pending Acquisition of the Pegmatite-Hosting Lac Simard South Property within Sayona Mining’s Abitibi Hub of Lithium Projects in Quebec” issued August 31, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.


