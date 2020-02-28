Nova Bus kicks off 2020 with one of its biggest US contract of its history

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading North American transit bus manufacturer Nova Bus starts the year with the win of a New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) contract.The awarded contract for Nova Bus is for 165 – 40 ft hybrid buses (with BAE propulsion system) with options for 126 hybrid buses and 209 diesel buses for a potential total amount of up to 500 buses. Nova Bus’s superior delivery schedule and greater New York State Content for the hybrid buses are qualities recognized by the Nova Bus’s customers, and certainly contributed to the decision of the MTA. The first pilots will be delivered in May 2020 and the rest of the deliveries will begin in December 2020 and to be completed in 2021.“After the launch of our new electric bus LFSe+ last fall, this is a great way to start the year. This new, long-range 100% electric bus integrates the proven traction motor and power electronics from BAE Systems, a major economic player in New York. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Cuomo for his support to the transit industry in the state of New York over the past several years”, declared Martin Larose, Vice-President and General Manager of Nova Bus. “We are more than happy to once again have the confidence of the MTA for its buses. We are proud of our economic contribution to New York, and we believe it’s, in addition to our proven reliability, why we won this contract.”“I am proud to highlight the success of Nova Bus and its outreach in the State of New York and globally,” said Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie. “This major contract with the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the largest transportation network in North America, bears witness to this. Nova Bus is a leader in sustainable public transit and its success in the United States contributes to maintaining quality jobs at its Saint-Eustache head office and Saint-François-du-Lac plant. The Quebec Government Office in New York has actively collaborated with Nova Bus in recent years, contributing to its success in the United States. This order confirms Quebec’s position as a partner of choice in the continent’s decarbonization efforts.”“This wonderful news is a great way to kick off the New Year for Nova Bus and the hardworking employees in Plattsburgh,” said Senator Betty Little. “Any time I am in New York City, I always think of the tremendous role our region fulfills for downstate mass transit. The scale of this new order certainly reflects the confidence that NYCT has in the excellent product that is made here in our backyard by the professional and dedicated men and women working at Nova Bus. I couldn’t be prouder or happier!”“The MTA has once again chosen to trust the North Country by awarding Nova Bus a contract for up to 500 buses,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh). “As downstate seeks to bring more environmentally friendly transportation options to their residents, they are looking to the North Country to help fulfill this need. This is a major victory for our area as our Transportation Manufacturing cluster seeks innovative solutions to fulfill the needs of the transportation industry and I am confident that this will bring added prosperity to our region.”“This is terrific news that gives a strong start to the new year for Nova Bus and for our transportation equipment cluster,” states Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “All the more so as it comes on the heels of the recent major bus order for Prevost. Nova Bus has clearly earned a major place in the U.S. bus market since starting operations here just ten years ago, with a record of quality that has earned the support and confidence of key customers such as the MTA. Every official we bring to the plant leaves impressed and supportive, and with Nova Bus’s readiness to produce electric buses here in the future as the national market evolves, we can expect a long-term partnership. Our thanks to Nova Bus and, of course, to the MTA, but also to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Betty Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones for their steadfast support for transit investments in New York and for our region’s transportation equipment cluster. Onward and upward!”About Nova BusNova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses, hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com For more informationPlease contact Emmanuelle Toussaint at 581-994-1951 or by email at emmanuelle.toussaint@volvo.com .A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac24d8bb-cb2b-4e28-a07b-bb0df023cf65

