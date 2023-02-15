NOVA Chemicals Launches New Circular Solutions Business to Meet Growing Demand for Recycled Plastics

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced the establishment of NOVA Circular Solutions, a new line of business focusing on lower-emission, recycled solutions that will help reshape a better, more sustainable world. NOVA Circular Solutions will be home to the SYNDIGOTM brand, the company’s newest portfolio of recycled polyethylene (rPE).

NOVA Circular Solutions is led by a team of experts in plastics development, recycling technology, additive science, packaging design, and regulatory compliance. It is headed by Alan Schrob, recycling director, who has nearly 30 years of experience in plastics, manufacturing, health, safety, and the environment.

“Plastic products play a critical role in our daily lives, and industry and consumers are placing higher value on products that contribute to the circular economy. They want products that can be recycled, reused, and reimagined,” said John Thayer, NOVA Chemicals senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Today’s announcement underscores NOVA’s commitment to be a leader in sustainable polyethylene production. We are investing time, resources, and world-class technical knowledge into this new line of business and the SYNDIGO brand.”

SYNDIGO rPE is designed to support recycled content and decarbonization goals of converters and brands while setting new industry standards for driving the transition towards a circular economy for plastics. There is a growing demand for recycled products and the SYNDIGO resins are poised to meet those needs in North America.

Commercially available products under the SYNDIGO brand include:

EX-PCR-WR3 resin, mechanically recycled, sourced from polyethylene (PE) agricultural film, and ideal for e-commerce mailers, can liners, carry-out bags, protective packaging, and shrink.

EX-PCR-NC4 resin, mechanically recycled, sourced from back-of-store distribution center PE stretch film and front-of-store consumer drop off, and ideal for heavy-duty sacks, e-commerce mailers, stretch wrap, collation shrink, protective packaging, and industrial films.

EX-PCR-HD5 resin, mechanically recycled, sourced from HDPE milk jugs, and ideal for flexible packaging, heavy-duty sacks and small-part blow molding.

“Converters and brand owners are incorporating more recycled materials into their packaging and products to meet their sustainability goals and the demands of consumers. These important steps support our customers and drive towards a plastic circular economy, helping to protect the planet for future generations,” said Greg DeKunder, NOVA Chemicals vice president of polyethylene marketing & circular polymers. “At NOVA Chemicals, we are excited to leverage our technical knowledge, unmatched customer experience, and relationships throughout the value chain to drive recycled content adoption and demonstrate that plastics circularity is truly achievable.”

For more information on SYNDIGO, click here.

###

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals aspires to be the leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America. Our driving purpose is to reshape plastics for a better, more sustainable world by delivering innovative solutions that advance a circular economy. Through these efforts, we strive to make everyday life healthier and safer while acting as a catalyst for a low-carbon, zero-plastic-waste future. NOVA Chemicals sets itself apart by offering superior product quality, proprietary high-performance resins, recycled and recyclable polyethylene, value chain collaboration, and exceptional customer experience. These benefits enable customers to use our resins to create flexible and rigid products that serve a variety of end-use applications. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has nearly 2,500 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

