Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Organic Expansion to the State of Ohio

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its home care operations to the state of Ohio.By way of a subsidiary, Nova Leap has opened a new office in Centerville, a city in Montgomery County and part of the Dayton metropolitan area. This is Nova Leap’s first entry into the State of Ohio and the Midwestern United States. “This is the first step of many future organic growth locations anticipated in the coming years”, stated Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “We have been planning this expansion for months and are excited to begin offering our home care services in the Buckeye State and to the people of Ohio.”About Nova LeapNova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap has grown significantly since inception through a geographically focused expansion plan and achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 6 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Ohio as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the Company’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com . CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information: Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA, Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp., T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177 E:

