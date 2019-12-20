Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures and Increase in Offering

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or the “Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce an increase in size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the “Debentures”). Due to oversubscribed demand, the non-brokered private placement of Debentures will now consist of maximum gross proceeds of CAD$3 million (the “Offering”). The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nova LeapNova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 5 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Oklahoma as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding completion of the Offering and the use of the net proceeds of the Offering. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Offering, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com . CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information: Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA, Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp., T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

CBJ Newsmakers