NOVO SIGNS TENEMENT-WIDE HERITAGE AGREEMENT WITH YINDJIBARNDI ABORIGINAL CORPORATION

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that the Company has signed a heritage agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (“YAC”) covering 28 wholly-owned exploration tenements across 1,492 square kilometres of Yindjibarndi Country in Novo’s prospective Pilbara exploration region (please refer to Figure 1 for a map of the relevant area). The Agreement outlines processes by which Novo personnel and contractors, in consultation with the Yindjibarndi Heritage Manager, can evaluate heritage status of the landholding ahead of granting permission for ground-disturbing exploration activities to occur. The execution of the Agreement is expected to facilitate the process of granting further exploration license applications without undue delay. In the absence of such agreements, applications can often take up to 12 months to be granted whilst heritage agreements are negotiated.

“We are delighted with the efficiency in which YAC have engaged with Novo to execute this Agreement, which we understand is due in part to the trust earned through Novo’s reputation for responsible and respectful land care and community engagement practices,” commented Rob Humphryson, Director and CEO of Novo. “This Agreement complements the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation heritage agreement executed in July 2018 (please see the Company’s news release dated July 10, 2018 - https://www.novoresources.com/news-media/news/display/index.php?content_id=310 ) and represents important progress in continuing to build upon the Company’s positive relationships with Pilbara Aboriginal corporations and underpins the Company’s ongoing exploration efforts across the West Pilbara. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership with the Yindjibarndi people as we continue to explore and develop our unique conglomerate gold mineralization across the Pilbara”.About Novo Resources Corp.Novo’s focus is primarily to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq. km with varying ownership interests. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com On Behalf of the Board of Directors,Novo Resources Corp. “Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and ChairmanNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/04172dcd-8da1-4a4d-a9a0-ed8b6ba198b0



CBJ Newsmakers