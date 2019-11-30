VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NVH; FWB: 3NH) announced that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31, from its current fiscal year-end of June 30. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .



