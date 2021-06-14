Novus Health partners with Goose Insurance to Offer Goose Members Enhanced Travel Services

Vancouver, BC, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novus Health is pleased to announce that they will be powering the Goose

Insurance app with enhanced travel services and content that will help protect Goose members

when travelling abroad via their Novus Health, Travel Navigator and Near Threat programs.

Goose is an industry leader for enabling consumers to purchase individual insurance products

on its mobile app in seconds.

“With travel opening up again, it is imperative that travellers not only travel insured but also

have access to relevant and up to date content, alerts, and security information about their

trip.” says Dejan Mirkovic, “Travel and destination entry requirements are changing and we

need to keep the Goose members informed. We are excited to be partnering with Novus Health

to bring this benefit to our members.”

Novus has already begun the integration process and will be available to Goose members in the

next few months, just in-time for the restart of domestic and international travel. “We are

thrilled to be working with Goose, a true disruptor of the insurance industry,” comments Robin

Ingle, CEO of Novus Health, “We look forward to expanding this partnership and making our

health risk assessment, mental health ecosystem and other critical tools and resources available

to Goose members.”

About Novus Health

Novus Health is an information and technology-enabled health services provider that is a leader

in health navigation and wellness solutions. Novus helps organizations make health care more

accessible, understandable, and effective for their members and clients by providing the

perfect, white-labelled platform to create a central access point for all elements of the member

experience. The Novus Health offering includes the mobile Travel Navigator application for

traveller tracking and alerts. Novus Health has offices located in Toronto and Montreal, Canada

with partners and representatives Worldwide. For more information,

visit www.novussante.com and www.novushealth.com

About Travel Navigator a division of Novus Health

Award-winning Duty of Care multimodal application providing tracking, local information and

resources, as well as emergency support to mitigate risks and keep travellers safe. For more

information, visit www.travelnavigator.io

About Near Threat a division of Novus Health

Near Threat is a web-based service designed to provide consolidated, real-time information on

the status of a broad range of threat types around the globe. Our cutting-edge A.I. sifts through

billions of points of data everyday to give you the critical information you need in a single

interface designed for your needs. Near Threat offers solutions for home and travel use to help

identify and mitigate risk for you, your family and your business. For more information, visit

www.nearthreat.com

About Goose Insurance

Established in 2018 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Goose Insurance Services takes

the confusing parts out of buying insurance and makes it easier than ever to get the right

coverage. And it all happens in seconds, from a single app. Goose currently serves British

Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and Nova Scotia in Canada as

well as Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, and Texas in the US. For more

information about Goose, or to download the app, visit www.gooseinsurance.com

CBJ Newsmakers