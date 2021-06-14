Novus Health partners with Goose Insurance to Offer Goose Members Enhanced Travel Services
Vancouver, BC, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novus Health is pleased to announce that they will be powering the Goose
Insurance app with enhanced travel services and content that will help protect Goose members
when travelling abroad via their Novus Health, Travel Navigator and Near Threat programs.
Goose is an industry leader for enabling consumers to purchase individual insurance products
on its mobile app in seconds.
“With travel opening up again, it is imperative that travellers not only travel insured but also
have access to relevant and up to date content, alerts, and security information about their
trip.” says Dejan Mirkovic, “Travel and destination entry requirements are changing and we
need to keep the Goose members informed. We are excited to be partnering with Novus Health
to bring this benefit to our members.”
Novus has already begun the integration process and will be available to Goose members in the
next few months, just in-time for the restart of domestic and international travel. “We are
thrilled to be working with Goose, a true disruptor of the insurance industry,” comments Robin
Ingle, CEO of Novus Health, “We look forward to expanding this partnership and making our
health risk assessment, mental health ecosystem and other critical tools and resources available
to Goose members.”
About Novus Health
Novus Health is an information and technology-enabled health services provider that is a leader
in health navigation and wellness solutions. Novus helps organizations make health care more
accessible, understandable, and effective for their members and clients by providing the
perfect, white-labelled platform to create a central access point for all elements of the member
experience. The Novus Health offering includes the mobile Travel Navigator application for
traveller tracking and alerts. Novus Health has offices located in Toronto and Montreal, Canada
with partners and representatives Worldwide. For more information,
visit www.novussante.com and www.novushealth.com
About Travel Navigator a division of Novus Health
Award-winning Duty of Care multimodal application providing tracking, local information and
resources, as well as emergency support to mitigate risks and keep travellers safe. For more
information, visit www.travelnavigator.io
About Near Threat a division of Novus Health
Near Threat is a web-based service designed to provide consolidated, real-time information on
the status of a broad range of threat types around the globe. Our cutting-edge A.I. sifts through
billions of points of data everyday to give you the critical information you need in a single
interface designed for your needs. Near Threat offers solutions for home and travel use to help
identify and mitigate risk for you, your family and your business. For more information, visit
About Goose Insurance
Established in 2018 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Goose Insurance Services takes
the confusing parts out of buying insurance and makes it easier than ever to get the right
coverage. And it all happens in seconds, from a single app. Goose currently serves British
Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and Nova Scotia in Canada as
well as Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, and Texas in the US. For more
information about Goose, or to download the app, visit www.gooseinsurance.com