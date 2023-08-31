NowVertical Group Announces Strategic Partnership with PwC UK

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF), a vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PwC UK to offer NOW Privacy, NOW’s flagship data discovery and governance product to PwC’s customers in the UK market. The initial collaboration will leverage PwC’s leading consulting services provider expertise with NOW Privacy’s cutting-edge software solution.

The strategic alliance builds on PwC’s ability to bring human-led and tech-enabled solutions to clients, delivering on its global strategy. The arrangement will provide customers with several key benefits, including:

Effortless Integration: Seamlessly integrate diverse data sources into a single, easily accessible hub with a comprehensive 100% index

Seamlessly integrate diverse data sources into a single, easily accessible hub with a comprehensive 100% index Enhanced Efficiency and Insight: Unlock a new era of operational efficiency and insightful decision-making through advanced search capabilities, enabling effortless identification and retrieval of information at any moment

Unlock a new era of operational efficiency and insightful decision-making through advanced search capabilities, enabling effortless identification and retrieval of information at any moment Unleashed Data Potential: Empower businesses to fully harness the latent potential of their data estate with automated workflows, driving innovation and strategic growth

Empower businesses to fully harness the latent potential of their data estate with automated workflows, driving innovation and strategic growth Future-Ready Foundation: Gain API access to the comprehensive index, ensuring a forward-looking framework that sets the stage for data-driven success

“NOW Privacy represents a transformative tool that will empower our clients to navigate the complexities of data management with unparalleled precision and efficiency. This cutting-edge solution will help customers enhance their ability to safeguard sensitive information, uncover hidden insights, and drive informed decision-making. By leveraging NOW Privacy’s capabilities, we are poised to provide our clients with a distinct advantage in managing their data, compliance, and security needs.” – Matt Joel, Forensic Technology Partner at PwC.

“This partnership between NowVertical Group and PwC UK represents another significant step in our mission to provide Vertical Intelligence solutions globally,” said Sasha Grujicic, CEO of NOW. “The integration of NOW Privacy into PwC UK’s service offerings will empower businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complex data landscape, drive innovation, enable AI preparedness, and achieve sustainable growth.”

About NOW Privacy

NOW Privacy (formerly Exonar Limited) NowVertical Group Inc.’s cutting-edge solution addresses critical data management challenges. It efficiently unlocks insights from legacy data, simplifies data migration processes, aids compliance and security investigations, and unearths hidden corporate knowledge from ‘dark data.’ By seamlessly handling these use cases with automated workflows, NOW Privacy empowers organizations and people to optimize data-driven decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure regulatory adherence, positioning them at the forefront of data intelligence and innovation.

About PwC UK:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at PwC.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW’s proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

