NowVertical Group Completes the Acquisition of A10 Group

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company“), the VI software and solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Group Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities (collectively, “A10 Group”).

“With the completion of the acquisition today NOW has significantly expanded its operations in the LATAM market in Brazil, Chile and Mexico,” said Daren Trousdell, Chairman & CEO of NOW. “We see an exceptional future and accelerated growth ahead for NOW in one of the world’s most exciting big data and analytics markets. The Acquisition is expected to increase NOW’s annual revenues by approximately US$23.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately US$2.5 million (unaudited), pre-synergies.”

A10 Group Closing:

Under the terms of the definitive purchase agreement dated December 21, 2022, the Company has completed the Acquisition for consideration payable as follows: (i) a closing cash payment of US$4.95 million, subject to holdbacks, (ii) $550,000 settled by way of an issuance of subordinate voting shares in the capital of NOW (“NOW Shares” each a “NOW Share”) at a deemed price equal to the greater of NOW’s 20-day VWAP on closing and US$1.00 per NOW Share, subject to customary lock-ups, and (iii) earn-out consideration paid over four fiscal years based on certain Adjusted EBITDA targets. The Acquisition is an arm’s length transaction and no finder’s fees were paid by NOW in connection with the Acquisition.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is the VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW’s VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: [email protected]

t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: [email protected]

t: (403) 763-9797

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company’s business, statements relating to NOW’s business plans and outlook.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Instead, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. The Company’s definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS financial measures including “Adjusted Revenues”, “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on our operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Specifically, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under IFRS, provide useful information about the Company’s business without regard to potential distortions. By eliminating differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as acquisition-related adjustments, depreciation and amortization methods, impairment and other charges, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful basis for comparing the current performance of the underlying operations being evaluated. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual budgets and forecasts.





