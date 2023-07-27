NowVertical Group Expands SMART Pak Offering to the United States, Providing Cutting-Edge Analytics as a Service

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company“), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, is excited to announce the launch of its SMART Pak analytics as a service offering in the United States. This expansion represents a significant milestone for NOW as it brings AI solutions to a wider range of industry and government customers.

NOW’s SMART Pak offering has already successfully deployed in the UK, serving clients such as Poundland, The Range, Joblogic, Imperial War Museums, Patrizia, and Muller, among others. These organizations have experienced the benefits of comprehensive analytics as a service, overcoming resource shortages and leveraging data for decision-making and AI implementation.

According to a recent report, the business analytics BPO services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion over the next ten years, advancing at a CAGR of 17.8%. By entrusting NOW with their reporting, analytics, and data engineering needs, NOW’s customers achieve streamlined processes and improved outcomes.

NOW’s SMART Paks provide a comprehensive solution to reducing barriers to AI value realization. By leveraging an offering tailored to its needs, Industry and Governments can overcome challenges related to hiring and retaining skilled professionals, data availability and quality, identifying appropriate business use cases, technical infrastructure, and legal and compliance concerns. NOW’s team handles data engineering and analytics and provides expertise in Power BI, Tableau, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, customer analytics, social media listening, and attribution modeling.

“We are excited to introduce our SMART Pak offering to the United States,” said Sasha Grujicic, CEO of NowVertical. “We recognize the obstacles organizations encounter in harnessing data for valuable insights. Through our analytics as a service model, businesses can unlock the full potential of their data without the burden of hiring and managing additional resources. We take pride in delivering a comprehensive suite of services that cater to our customers’ diverse analytics requirements, removing the barriers to achieving value in implementing artificial intelligence.”

The SMART Pak Plans provided by NOW enables organizations to immediately address resource shortages within their existing teams. Instead of managing individual contractors, customers can leverage a dedicated team’s expertise giving them access to a comprehensive suite of analytics services, alleviating the need to build in-house teams from scratch. NOW Smart Pak Solutions will be administered in the US by NowVertical units Resonant Analytics and support by Smartlyics.

As organizations increasingly recognize the critical role of AI in their success, NOW is well-positioned to provide customized solutions to meet evolving needs. By leveraging the SMART Pak offering, organizations can focus on their core competencies while relying on NOW’s team of experts for their data engineering, data science, and analytics requirements.

