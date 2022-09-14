NowVertical Group Provides Update on LATAM Operations

Expands Regional Operations in Mexico

Adds New Contracts Across Five Verticals

Conducts Data Centric Conference in Argentina in Partnership with Google Cloud

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company announces its regional expansion in Mexico with the signing of a significant contract with a large-scale retail and manufacturing provider. NOW is also pleased to announce the addition of new customer contracts across the Financial Services, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare verticals, including HSBC Argentina, Banco Popular, CCU, BigBox and OSDE.

To meet the growing demand for LATAM data services, NOW has added approximately 50 full-time and contracted staff in the region during the third quarter of 2022. Concurrently, they are developing a permanent base of operations in Mexico City to facilitate new growth and service its new and existing contracts.

“The Big Data analytics market is growing incredibly fast, and we are keeping pace with entry into new regions; Mexico currently represents more than a quarter of LATAM’s demand for Big Data and Analytics services and provides a great opportunity for us,” said Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW. “We are very excited with the progress we are making in establishing a solid global presence, which is highlighted by our ability to attract some of the biggest and most respected brands operating today.”

CoreBI, NOW’s LATAM solutions provider, is also pleased to announce that it will be presenting in partnership with Google Cloud at a Big Data Conference in Argentina on September 15, 2022. The in-person conference is the first of its kind since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, allowing regional customers and participants to learn and discuss the opportunities that vertically intelligent transformations provide to increase value, competitiveness and decision-making capabilities.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics, and VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW’s VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

