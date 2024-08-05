NowVertical’s Integrated Model Drives Cross‑Market Growth in Strategic Accounts

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today provided an update which highlights geographic expansion in two marquee engagements that illustrate how a single operating framework converts early local wins into scales enterprise‑wide programmes.

During the first half of 2025, NowVertical substantially deepened its work with one of the world’s largest insurers—a strategic account client that operates in more than forty countries. Leveraging the Company’s status as Google Cloud Partner of the Year, the engagement has evolved from a single‑country project into a Latin‑American data‑modernisation and AI initiative that migrates fragmented estates onto a common cloud architecture, delivers advanced analytics to business users and applies robust data governance. The approach delivered by NowVertical is a central, consistent, high-quality delivery capability providing services which can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each geography. Revenue generated from this account in the first six months of 2025 already surpasses the client’s full‑year 2024 spend with NowVertical, demonstrating both the speed and scale at which the integrated model can grow strategic relationships.

A similar growth trajectory is underway with a global media and telecommunications group, where NowVertical’s solution has been adopted as the enterprise standard for managing and modernizing legacy data assets in preparation for AI adoption. Initially launched in the UK & Ireland market in 2024, the solution has now been implemented across eight projects within the group, including recent expansions into Italy and Germany, with additional deployments scheduled for H2 2025. By integrating legacy and modern data through standardized schemas, automated archival processes, and unified retention and compliance controls, the platform not only delivers measurable cost savings but also unlocks significant strategic value. The transformed data estate serves as a compliant, AI-ready foundation for advanced analytics and model training—supporting both regulatory requirements and long-term innovation objectives. This rollout reflects the repeatability of NowVertical’s delivery playbook, its ability to scale across complex enterprise environments, and its alignment with clients’ global data modernization and AI-readiness agendas.

Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical, commented: “Clients are choosing to scale with NowVertical because we can help them bring one architecture, one governance model and one integrated team that can deliver quickly from country to country. These engagements prove that our ‘One Brand, One Business’ strategy is translating early successes into broad, multi‑region programmes that drive measurable value for customers and sustainable growth for NowVertical.”

Management believes that the growing contribution from these cross‑market engagements supports the Company’s ability to grow it’s strategic account base while reinforcing NowVertical’s position as a trusted, full‑stack data and AI partner.

