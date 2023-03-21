NuLegacy Gold Reports Next New Consultancy

RENO, Nev., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuLegacy Gold reports on the second of several new consultancies as part of our strategy to expand our geo-team to increase and capitalize on the values we have established.

We are pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Penick, B.S. Geology, who has joined our team of Carlin-type gold system discovery consultants in developing our 2023 drilling program for our 108 sq. km flagship Red Hill property in Nevada’s famed Cortez gold-trend, one of the world’s premier gold mining jurisdictions.

Mr. Penick was an integral part of the Exploration team that was responsible for the discovery of the multi-million-ounce Goldrush gold deposit just to the northeast of our Red Hill property1.

Mr. Penick has had a long and successful career in mineral exploration and management in copper, uranium and most particularly gold. Most notably, Mike held numerous positions in Nevada and globally for Barrick Gold, initially as Chief Mine Geologist at the Betze-Post Open Pit Goldstrike Mine where he was responsible for mine geology, geotechnical engineering, and resource modeling activities.

Later, after serving as Geological Services Manager at Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon Copper Mine, he held the position of Chief Exploration Geologist for Barrick’s Cortez district.

Mike was then promoted to Director-USA Minesite Exploration of numerous Barrick-owned mine camps in the US including the Cortez, Goldstrike, Turquoise Ridge, Bald Mountain and Ruby Hill properties, after which, he became part of Barrick’s efforts in exploration support on all global mine sites as Manager-Minex.

Both Nancy Richter, formerly US Exploration Manager, Barrick Gold Exploration Inc., who recently became a consultant to NuLegacy Gold, and our longtime Exploration Manager, Charles Weakly worked under Mike’s guidance while at Barrick.

Together they will focus our summer 2023 drilling program and select the 5 or 6 best holes to be drilled initially out of the 25+ possible drill sites that the geo-crew has selected.

The rigorous drill hole selection process, which was started with a geo-technical review session held in Reno March 6-7, is scheduled to be completed by May 8-9 in Elko, (coincident with our touring the property with a number of ‘friends of the court’) with the intent of making a discovery, or further narrowing the field of opportunity. Preliminary information thereon will be made available shortly.

Drilling and logistical supply contracts are being finalized and a meeting with the assay lab provider is forthcoming. Drilling is still scheduled to commence June 1, 2023 (plus/minus a week), and finish in late-July, with the initial assays for gold in hand for reporting in the second half of August.

The drilling will require financing as our current treasury (~ C $1.8 million) is reserved for maintenance of the Red Hill property and minimal staffing and professional fees as required for executing on the exit strategy – enrolling one of the four or five currently identified and qualified acquirors of the Red Hill property. When appropriate we plan to announce a modest equity unit financing.

1The Red Hill targets are on trend and adjacent I to three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) which are ranked amongst the world’s thirty largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold mines and are three of Nevada Gold Mines’ most profitable mines.II

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION

Albert J. Matter, Chief Executive Officer & CoFounding Director

Tel: +1 (604) 639-3640; Email: [email protected]

For more information about NuLegacy visit: www.nulegacygold.com or www.sedar.com

NuLegacy Gold is focused on confirming potential high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits within its flagship 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) district scale Red Hill Property in the Cortez gold trend of Nevada. The targets are on trend and adjacent I to three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) which are ranked amongst the world’s thirty largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold mines and are three of Nevada Gold Mines’ most profitable mines.II

I The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend including Goldrush are not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.

II Currently structured as an underground mine Goldrush contains P&P: 7.8 M oz @ 7.29 g/t; M&I: 8.5 M oz @ 7.07 g/t (inclusive of P&P); and Inferred: 4.5 M oz @ 6.0 g/t (as of December 31, 2021). Source: Corporate presentation of Nevada Gold Mines – Goldrush Underground dated September 22, 2022.

Dr. Roger Steininger, a Director of NuLegacy, is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

