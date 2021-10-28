Numi Health Provides Influenza Immunization Services

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numi Health Inc. (Numi™) is pleased to announce that it is offering influenza (flu) immunizations to public and corporate clients in Calgary and Edmonton.

Vaccination against the seasonal flu is more important than ever, especially as Albertans and the healthcare system continue to face the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A key focus for Numi’s immunization services includes Calgary and Edmonton-based businesses, particularly those that have returned to in-office or field operations. This is the second year in a row that Numi is providing mobile pop-up immunization clinics to corporate clients, meeting employees at their convenience and in turn, helping protect the wider community.

“We are proud to once again offer flu vaccines to Albertans to help protect against seasonal influenza,” says Peter Verburg, founder and CEO of Numi. “At Numi, we recognize the benefit and growing demand for alternative access to medical services, including other avenues for organizations to support the health and wellness of their teams. Through our mobile immunization clinics, we can offer an alternative way for Albertans to receive their vaccines comfortably and conveniently.”

Numi has joined forces with several Alberta organizations to provide flu vaccines to employees, including Fluid Energy and Rogers Insurance.

“For the second year in a row, Fluid Energy Group has partnered with Numi to offer on-site flu vaccinations to our employees,” says Chad Leier, president of Fluid Energy Group. “It’s important to us that we provide this service to help protect our employees and make them feel safe in the workplace. The Numi team is professional, fast and courteous and we look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Flu vaccines are also available to the public in Alberta through the Numi app. Individuals can order their flu shot and one of Numi’s friendly medical professionals will administer the immunization in the comfort and safety of the patient’s home or office.

Other services currently offered by Numi include COVID-19 viral and antibody testing, general bloodwork, custom test panels such as progesterone, hormone and pregnancy testing for women and hormone testing for men, sexual health screening including HIV testing, and a range of general wellness services such as colon cancer screening, heart and kidney health testing, and Vitamin D and B12 testing. For more information about Numi, visit www.numihealth.com.

For more information about flu vaccinations for individuals and businesses, visit numihealth.com. To book a mobile service, download the Numi app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Numi Health Inc.

Numi is a digital health company building the first full stack healthcare solution in Canada that includes mobile medical services. The platform has been designed by a team of health professionals and tech entrepreneurs who are passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists and infectious disease specialists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery. For more information visit www.numihealth.com

