NurExone Announces Interim Positive Results of Internal Preclinical Study of Proprietary ExoPTEN Drug

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy (“ExoTherapy”), for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is pleased to announce the interim results of an internal, preclinical study of its ExoPTEN drug. ExoPTEN is being developed by NurExone as a minimally invasive drug, aimed at capitalizing on the $2.9 billion market for acute Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) ( https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960165/Global-Spinal-Cord-Trauma-Treatment-Industry.html?utm_source=GNW ).

The current study was designed to assess the impact of ExoPTEN on the motor, reflex, and sensory recovery of rats, following full transection (i.e. complete severing) of the spinal cord. The interim results, four weeks post-transection, showed that:

In the ExoPTEN treated group comprising four rats that received intranasal administration of ExoPTEN, 75% of the rats responded to treatment and recovered hind limb reflex, rehabilitated some motor function, and recovered sensory control. (Figs 1-3)

In the exosome only treated group and in the therapeutic PTEN siRNA molecule only treated group, comprising four rats each, 25% of the rats responded to treatment and recovered hind limb reflex, motor function, and recovered sensory control. (Figs 1-2)

In a control group, comprising six rats that received a (non-therapeutic) saline solution, none of the rats demonstrated any sensory or reflex recovery or motor rehabilitation. (Figs 1-3)

“The interim results of the study strongly suggest that ExoPTEN yields partial rewiring of the spinal cord in rats, bringing recovered capability,” commented Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “We are committed to bringing effective ExoTherapy-based products from the lab to patients who can benefit from them.”

ExoPTEN is based on the company’s proprietary ExoTherapy platform, in which exosomes are produced and loaded with therapeutic molecules for delivery to damaged cells in the body. The current study assessed ExoPTEN with an improved and modified siRNA (small interfering RNA) sequence as its therapeutic cargo. ExoPTEN, as an ExoTherapy-based drug, is designed to promote neuron regeneration and rewiring in traumatically damaged spinal cords, while being an “off-the-shelf” drug with minimally invasive administration.

The interim results will be presented at the ILANIT Experimental Biology Conference 2023 by NurExone’s Director of R&D, Dr. Lyora Aharonov on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:15 AM (Israel Standard Time). The title of Dr. Aharonov’s presentation is “Exosome-based therapy for spinal cord injury – a holistic approach.”

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

