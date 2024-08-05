NurExone Biologic Finalist in Falling Walls Venture 2025 Global Platform Showcasing The World’s Most Promising Science-Based Start-Ups

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Falling Walls Foundation has named the Company a finalist in Falling Walls Venture 2025, a global platform that showcases the world’s most promising science-based start-ups. NurExone was selected by the program’s Advisory Board as one of just 25 finalists out of 187 shortlisted applicants.

“Central nervous system injuries impose a devastating personal and economic burden—including lifelong disability for patients and billions in annual healthcare costs1,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “Our first drug, ExoPTEN, is designed to break through the barriers that have long prevented true neural repair and functional recovery. Being selected as a finalist from a broad international field of breakthrough innovations is a real honor and a valuable opportunity to engage directly with investors, clinicians, and industry partners at the Falling Walls competition summit.”

Dr. Shaltiel will present the Company’s exosome-based regenerative therapy platform at the Falling Walls Science Summit, taking place in Berlin, Germany from November 6-9, 2025. The winner, selected by an expert jury, will be awarded the title ‘Science Breakthrough of the Year’ in the science start-up category.

As a finalist, NurExone will receive a full access to exclusive networking events, such as the Sciencepreneurs Night, connecting the Company with investors, strategic partners and global thought-leaders.

1https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9210246/#:~:text=Through%20a%202%2Dphase%20screening,%2C%20study%20populations%2C%20and%20timeframes

About Falling Walls Venture

Falling Walls Venture is an international showcase of science start-ups that have the potential to “break the walls” between science and society. Each year, up to 25 finalists pitch at the Falling Walls Science Summit in Berlin, Germany, where one is named ‘Science Breakthrough of the Year’. Tickets for the 3-day event can be purchased online at www.falling-walls.com.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the benefits and design specifications of ExoPTEN; the benefits of being selected as a finalist and the opportunities that it may yield; Dr. Shaltiel presenting at the Falling Wall Science Summit and the basis of his presentation; and the NurExone platform technology offering novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications, including recovery of optic nerve function and overall visual health.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including: ExoPTEN will yield the benefits outlined herein; being selected as a finalist will yield the benefits and opportunities outlined herein; Dr. Shaltiel will present at the Falling Wall Science Summit and his presentation will surround the Company’s exosome-based regenerative therapy platform; and the NurExone platform technology has the ability to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications, including recovery of optic nerve function and overall visual health.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: the Company’s early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; the inherent uncertainty of preclinical drug development, including the risk that product candidates may not advance to clinical trials or receive regulatory approval; the possibility that results from preclinical studies and early-stage trials may not predict later outcomes; the uncertain timing, cost, and outcome of preclinical and clinical development activities; risks related to the clinical trial process, including potential delays or failure to achieve effective trial design or positive results; the inability to obtain or maintain required regulatory approvals; limited market acceptance of the Company’s products, even if approved; the potential emergence of competing therapies that are safer, more effective, or more affordable; rapid technological change that may impact the relevance of the Company’s technologies; the Company’s dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; the inability to obtain adequate financing; risks related to the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; the possibility that the Company’s technologies, including its exosome-based platforms, may not achieve their intended therapeutic impact; the inability to produce or scale exosome-based products for clinical use; limited adoption in regenerative medicine or cell therapy applications; lack of growing clinical demand in targeted indications such as spinal cord injury, optic nerve repair, or other therapeutic areas; failure to meet planned development milestones or achieve commercial breakthroughs; ExoPTEN will not yield the benefits outlined herein; being selected as a finalist will not yield the benefits and/or opportunities outlined herein; Dr. Shaltiel will not present at the Falling Wall Science Summit and/or his presentation will not surround the Company’s exosome-based regenerative therapy platform; the NurExone platform technology not offering novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications, including recovery of optic nerve function and overall visual health; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i Spinal cord injury, Glaucoma



