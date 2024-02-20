NurExone’s Intellectual Property Portfolio Expands

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, proudly underscores its expanding Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio, which will serve as the foundation for its strategic goal of licensing the innovative ExoTherapy platform to interested biotech companies.

NurExone’s Intellectual property portfolio describes the ExoTherapy platform’s comprehensive technology and processes for the production of nanodrugs including large scale production of exosomes, loading of active molecules and the composition of the exosomes themselves. The loading technology was presented to the public in the press release of February 12, 2024. Today the Company is highlighting its innovative bioreactor and biological processes for:

High yield repeatable production of exosomes Production of natural and potent exosomes (not synthetically engineered)

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, emphasized, “Exosomes are known for their innate regenerative abilities and are becoming increasingly important in both the healthcare sectors and even aesthetics. With our proprietary production and loading advantages, NurExone is advancing development of nanodrugs that use exosomes as a Bio-delivery system, beginning with ExoPTEN. In addition, our ExoTherapy platform is expected to have broad appeal to the pharma industry for a wide range of potential collaborations which are expected to yield cutting edge nanodrugs and a stable revenue stream for the company.”

Scientific results and initiatives have demonstrated efficiency of the Company’s large-scale production process, its effectiveness of the Company’s proprietary small-interfering RNA (“siRNA”) sequences as therapeutic agent and the technology for loading veracity of therapeutic molecules into exosomes. Aspects of the company’s platform which relate to Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) production are described in a growing intellectual property portfolio with two PCT applications currently in National Phases.

The first application disclosed unique three-dimensional (3D) porous scaffold that induce physiological changes in the cells, which result in enhanced secretion of EVs and in improved biological effect of the Evs on mammalian cells. This international patent application is currently pending in US, EU, AU, SG and IL. The second international patent application further elaborate the EV composition produced by the 3D system as well as the treatment of diseases and disorders associated with such composition. This international patent application is currently pending in US, EU, AU, IL and IN.

Both applications, once granted, will provide NurExone patent protection over unique and effective platform that will maximize EVs quality. These EVs will be used for the development and manufacturing of diverse medicament for various diseases as will be developed by the NurExone team. Such developments are the basis of additional patent families.

NurExone has an exclusive license from the Technion (Israel Institute of Technology) over novel patent family that claim a system and method for producing Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) from stem cells for other types of indications as well. Professor Shulamit Levenberg, Director of the Technion Center for 3D Bioprinting and Chief Scientific Advisor at NurExone, and her team lab is behind this technology. This patent family bundled together two international patent applications.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA with first-in-human expected in 2025. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

