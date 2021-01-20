Nuveen Asset Management Provides Senior Loan Update

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: SSF.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to a webinar, hosted by Larry Holzenthaler, Investment Strategist, Nuveen Asset Management (“NAM”). Mr. Holzenthaler discusses some of the recent trends in the U.S. senior loan market and explains why NAM believes loan fundamentals remain positive. The presentation, recorded on January 14, 2021, can be viewed by clicking the following link:

SSF January 2021 UpdateSymphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) invests primarily in floating-rate senior loans, which are the most senior corporate obligations of a borrower and are secured by the borrower’s assets. Senior loans have a first-priority secured claim on repayment, ahead of bonds and equity. Senior loans offer a high level of income and low interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income asset classes. Symphony believes that senior loan credit fundamentals remain strong as U.S. economic growth remains intact and corporate default rates are expected to remain low.The Fund offers a $0.48 per unit per annum distribution, paid monthly, which represents a cash distribution rate of 6.6% per annum based on the January 15, 2021 TSX closing price. The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSF.UN.About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.About Nuveen Asset Management

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, is the is the sub-advisor for the Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund. NAM specializes in the management of debt and equity strategies including senior loan portfolios. NAM, a registered investment adviser, has been in business for over thirty years and had an aggregate of over U.S. $213 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. NAM is an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC which is a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.(1) Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2020. The table shows the Fund’s compound returns for each period indicated.

(2) Inception Date: November 1, 2011

(3) Inception Date: January 10, 2017You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in the unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any

particular month.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



