Nuvei announces new corporate positioning and brand merger with SafeCharge

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei, the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today the launch of its new corporate positioning, tagline and redesigned website. The new brand represents the company’s drive to unite payment technology and consulting. Its mission is to provide the payment technology and intelligence businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration.

This also marks the brand merger with SafeCharge, which Nuvei acquired in August 2019. SafeCharge will now operate under the Nuvei name, representing its global brand. The integration of both organizations under one name and a full-stack, native payment technology platform is designed to further remove payment barriers worldwide, empowering merchants with unparalleled global commerce capabilities.From online to mobile, in-app, in-store and unattended payment solutions, Nuvei delivers deep expertise across all sales channels in the world’s most exciting, complex and demanding industries. This includes regulated verticals such as gambling and sports betting, gaming, financial services, marketplaces, travel, network marketing, and more.“Businesses are looking for partners, both strategic and technological. We’ve become the payment technology partner that our clients can count on to make our world a local marketplace,” said Phil Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “We aim to deliver unified commerce solutions and expertise, helping our clients capture every payment opportunity that comes their way – no matter where or how they operate.”Through a single integration, Nuvei provides a seamless payment journey with connectivity into 200 geographic regions and local acquiring in 30 markets. Businesses can easily accept more than 450 alternative and local payment methods in 150 currencies, delivering a frictionless customer experience wherever transactions happen. Nuvei’s collective intelligence and proven technology offer merchants the ability to increase approval rates, enhance customer retention and loyalty, reduce fraud, and simplify business operations.Nuvei’s innovative and flexible solutions leverage advanced pay-in, pay-out and reporting capabilities. Robust localization tools, transaction management, one-click checkout and customizable payment pages have proven to improve conversions. Nuvei’s gateway also supports connections to 200 third-party acquirers, allowing for an “à la carte” service offering. A consolidated back-office provides real-time access to global transaction data, producing actionable business insights that can drive more revenue and increase customer satisfaction.Built for reliability and security, Nuvei’s platform ensures maximum uptime, high-speed processing and the ability to handle large transaction volumes, supporting any sales peak or special event. Integrated fraud and risk management tools ensure the highest levels of security and compliance. These include automated identity checks, proactive chargeback management, a Smart 3DS service, and global token capabilities that facilitate regulatory requirements and enable more sales.For more information, visit Nuvei’s redesigned website at www.nuvei.com .About NuveiWe are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports over 450 local and alternative payment methods and 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. Learn more at www.nuvei.com .Contact DetailsLouis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com





CBJ Newsmakers