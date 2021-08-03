Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Mazooma, Expanding Portfolio of Alternative Payment Methods

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Mazooma Technical Services Inc. (“Mazooma”).

The acquisition enhances and expands Nuvei’s portfolio of North American payment options with instant bank-to-bank payments for pay-ins and payouts and real time payments (“RTP”) for accelerated withdrawals, allowing customers to receive payouts immediately into their bank accounts 24/7/365.

While originally developed for the U.S. online gaming and sports betting market, Nuvei will offer this increasingly accepted and popular payment method to its merchants across all verticals.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

